VIP protocol

It seems that the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has ignored its claim to end the culture of protocol as Sindh Governor Imran Ismail reached Quetta while escorted by 30 security cars. The governor visited different areas in the metropolis amid tight security that left locals shocked. Earlier, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar reached Pakpattan while using an official helicopter of the provincial government to pay visit to shrine of Baba Fareed. The locals were barred from entering the shrine due to CM’s visit while shops were also closed on the occasion. The PM of Pakistan uttered that VIP tradition will be ended but yet changes are not being seen.

SHAZIA BAHADIN

Turbat

