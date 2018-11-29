VIP culture is not regarding the VIPs of the country, it is certainly about the general public that is denied the fundamental rights because certain authoritative people are making the wrong use of theirs thrones. Those people in luxurious vehicles, those who have a unbridled powers and those who don’t care about others always exploit the circumstances in their favour. Verily, VIP culture vastly exists in Pakistan. In the recent days, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) suspended five traffic wardens for not clearing the route for the Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar.

In fact, why should the public is held back and the road blocked to let a VIP pass by? Why can’t the VIP be stuck in traffic and enjoy the woes this country has to offer to its citizens? Why should only the citizens have to put up with the bad side? Why are they worshipped like gods in our country? We care about the VIPs and give them high security, but the local civilians can die on road? The whole VIP culture is nothing but another aspect of corruption in Pakistan, when you see a VIP being treated like a King, so there is a person behind the scene who has been bribed.

So the federal government of Pakistan is requested to take measures to wipe out VIP culture. if the practice is let continue, one day the innocent Bismah is killed, the second day 10 months old Mahnoor is made to meet the Maker and let’s bring out the real meaning of equality and justice, let’s make Pakistan a little more systematic, let’s do away with the discrepancies in the law and make Pakistan a convenient place for everybody to live.

ZN BALOH

Turbat

