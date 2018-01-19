Violent storms bring travel chaos to Netherlands

The Hague,

Severe winter gales battered the Netherlands Thursday forcing Amsterdam airport to cancel all flights, bringing Dutch trains to a halt and toppling trucks as winds reached 140 kilometres (86 miles) an hour.

“Due to severe weather conditions: all air traffic has been suspended until further notice,” Schiphol airport, one of Europe’s busiest flight hubs, said in a tweet. Air traffic will “gradually restart around 12:00 pm (1100 GMT)”, the airport said.

The cancellations notice came shortly after the Dutch national weather service upped its warning to the highest level.

The westerly storms blowing off the North Sea meant “a code red is in force with very heavy gusts of up to 140 kilometres an hour expected in some areas,” the national weather service (KNMI) said.

“Such heavy gusts bring with them a danger to people and traffic,” it added, warning of the risks of falling trees and urging people not to venture go into the seas, with many Dutch surfers often seen seeking out the highest waves.

NS, the Dutch national railway company announced that “due to the storm all trains are halted until further notice” apart from a small local service in northern Groningen and southern Limburg.

It was already grappling with “a large number of breakdowns” which meant even after the storm it could take some time for normal service to be restored, NS added in a statement.—APP