Violent clashes erupt between 2 students groups at Punjab University

Research lab vandalised, room set on fire; CM orders probe; VC vows action against perpetrators

Staff Reporter

A large contingent of police was deployed at Punjab University on Monday after two student groups clashed over a cultural event at the Punjab University early Monday morning. The clash which erupted between two students’ groups in Electrical Engineering department, caused injuries to some students and policemen.

According to police, a group of students belonging to Islami Jamiat Taluba was preparing for the ‘pioneer festival’ at the Electrical Engineering Department when the opponent group Baloch Students attacked them and set a room on fire. During the conflict some cars were damaged as agitated students broke their window panes. On getting information heavy contingent of police reached the spot to control the situation. The police fired tear gas shells to disperse violent students. Capital City Police Officer Amin Wains, DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf and SP Iqbal Town Rana Umer Farooq also reached the spot.

Later, the injured police officials and students were shifted to hospital for medical treatment. In the wake of the clash the traffic at Canal Road, Wahdat Road and other adjoining roads remained jammed. City Traffic Police officials tried their best to regulate the vehicular flow. The students were seen attacking each other with batons and pelting bricks. Upon worsening of the situation, authorities called in the police who dispersed the students immediately. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, taking notice of the clash between students, ordered for holding investigation and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

He said that legal action should be initiated against the persons responsible for the incident as all are equal before the law and nobody was allowed to take the law into their hands. Commenting on the incident, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Mohammad Zakria Zakar said that the research lab was vandalised during the clash. He promised to take strict action against the students responsible for the incident. He said the situation was under control and those involved in disturbing the peace at the varsity were being identified using CCTV footage adding that strict action would be taken against them.

A committee was set up to investigate the incident and identify the individuals involved in the incident. Students also vandalised vehicles parked outside the department. “Not only will they be removed from the university, there will be legal action against them,” Prof Zakar said. The administration has barred access of media to the university. Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah had put the responsibility of the clash on Islami Jamiat Tulba activists. The IJT, on the other hand, had said their camp first came under attack by the rival group. Last year in March the Punjab University had imposed a ban on student organisations from holding any kind of event.

The ban came as a reaction to a brawl between two student groups at the university on March 21, 2017 in which 18 students were injured. A student group was celebrating their cultural day outside the Faisal Auditorium when a rival student group arrived and began chanting slogans against them which led to the clash. Following a row of clashes between student groups at Punjab University, members of the Islami Jamiat Talaba held a sit-in outside the Vice Chancellor Dr Zakaria Zakar’s office on Monday morning demanding action against the rival group for sabotaging their annual festival.

There is still a mass presence of police personnel on the university grounds and tensions are high. Members of Pakthun Baloch Students Union, at approximately 4:45am began a protest against Pioneer Festival, organised by IJT. The protest resulted in a clash between the two groups. The IJT had given PU administration until 11:30am to find those responsible for ruining their festival. Soon after the deadline passed, IJT observed no progress which led to a clash between the students and the police on campus.

Classes in the engineering department have been cancelled. According to sources in PU, the VC reached the incident site at approximately 5 in the morning, and the administration controlled the tense situation. According to students, the fire that was set partially destroyed the room. The staff on site and the fire brigade promptly put out the fire. Sources said that the administration will ensure that law and order is maintained on university grounds, stating violence will not be tolerated.