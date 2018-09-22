Violence, terrorism major threats to world peace: Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that peace on earth will be the only guarantee for human race to prosper and thrive adding that violence and terrorism are major threats to the International Peace.

In his message on the International Peace Day celebrated today under the aegis of the United Nations, the PPP Chairman stressed that world has to act against injustices, atrocities, discriminations among humans and exploitation of the poor, downtrodden and voiceless people to achieve the greater goal of peace on the planet.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that international community should promote and encourage democracies in the developing countries to augment equality and fairness among the societies faced with discontents, confrontations and conflicts of different natures. Protecting human rights of all people is also individual as well as collective responsibility of all nations, he added.

The United Nations is celebrating the International Peace Day with the theme – The Right to Peace: 70th years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledged that his Party will continue its struggle for peace in the country as well as in the whole world, serving the masses to remove poverty and injustice, and promoting equality and harmony among the people.—NNI

