Violence on LoC

Unprovoked firing and shelling of Indian barbaric forces, which claimed life of dozens of innocents along the LoC, is seriously reprehensible. The questions arises what the policy New Delhi follows and what the Modi government wants from Pakistan? Shelling and firing along border is the violation of international law and against the sovereignty of the State. Will it be desirable that Pakistan initiates the war? In fact, Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wants to make congenial ties with its neighbour(s). However, such an act of India will not go unchecked at any cost.

In addition, summoning of Indian High Commissioner to the Foreign Office intermittently to hand over a protest note would not solve the issue. Only whining cannot work. The Government of Pakistan must tell the Indian Government in categorical terms that in future the loss of innocent lives would not be tolerated, what may come.

On the other hand, taking the Kulbhashan‘s case to the ICJ is another flabbergast act the Indian authorities did. He confessed his illegal activities as maiming, espionage, sectarian violence across Pakistan. It is crystal clear the India is a bellicose nation. India should change its attitude and policies, otherwise, Pakistan Army awaits for a good time!.

Syed Waqar Ali

Karachi

