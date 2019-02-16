Violence is not Pakistan govt’s policy: Qureshi

Says Modi’s dream of isolating Pakistan will never be fulfilled

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Saturday met with Ambassadors from the European Union and underscored Pakistan’s position on the Pulwama attack in Indian occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting, Janjua categorically rejected Indian government remarks of Pakistan’s involvement in the attack. The foreign secretary also raised the issue of gross human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua shared Pakistan’s perspective with Ambassadors from non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council on the unfounded allegations by the Indian government following the Pulwama attack.

In her briefing, the foreign secretary pointed towards known tactics of India to divert global attention from gross human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir. She emphasized continued importance of implementing the UNSC resolution on Kashmir.

In her briefing, the foreign secretary pointed towards known tactics of India to divert global attention from gross human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir. She emphasized continued importance of implementing the UNSC resolution on Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a video shared by the PTI official handle on Twitter, said “violence is not the policy of the government” while referring to an attack on Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir on Thursday.

“Violence is not a [strategy] nor is it our government’s policy,” Qureshi said.

Qureshi condemned the bombing and added that he was “a little sad” that, without investigating the incident, India had instantly levelled allegations against Pakistan in a “knee-jerk reaction”.

“You can throw the blame at us,” Qureshi said, noting that accusing Pakistan “took one minute”. Qureshi also noted that the world had condemned the incident, “as they should, as lives had been lost”.

Qureshi added, however, that the voices coming from within India should also be heard, such as that of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, who has said that placing blame on Pakistan was the “easy route” and that Indian authorities should examine its policies in Kashmir.

Qureshi also highlighted Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, making mention of rampant human rights violations and the near daily funerals.

“Is a reaction to that not expected?” Qureshi asked, adding that a reaction to rape of local women and use of pellet guns had to be expected at some point.

Qureshi said that he had spoken to various foreign ministers, including to the Russian foreign minister, in Moscow and told them that he had been fearful there would be some “misadventure” for political purposes prior to the election [in India]. Similarly, the minister said that around two months ago, Pakistani officials had briefed P5 (US, China, Russia, UK and France) envoys in Islamabad that they feared something or the other taking place to “distract attention” from the Kashmir issue.

Addressing the media in Munich after the conclusion of the Munich security conference, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Indian Prime Minister Narendar Modi’s dream of diplomatically isolating Pakistan will never be fulfilled. The foreign minister said that he was “more confident” after the conference that the US senators were ready to engage with Pakistan. “Meetings with German, Canadian, Uzbek foreign ministers and Afghan president have shown that India’s claim to diplomatically isolate Pakistan has failed.” The world is aware of the fact that Pakistan did not gain from the Pulwama attack, the foreign minister said. “This is an unfortunate incident,” FM Qureshi stated, adding that Pakistan has never been in favour of violence, be it today or yesterday.

“Pakistan will not allow its land to be used for terrorism,” the foreign minister reiterated.“Blame game never achieved anything.” He added that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had two options now. “One is to act like a typical politician and stage his reactions and policy while keeping an eye on the next election. Alternatively, he has the option of being a statesman who thinks about his region, his country’s poverty, the betterment of his country, as well as regional betterment.”

Qureshi said it remains to be seen which direction Modi will choose. He said that, instead of hurling accusations at Pakistan, if India had any “actionable evidence” against the country, they should share it with them. “Share it with us, we will investigate it with integrity and see what the reality is,” Qureshi said while assuring that they would cooperate.

He also reiterated that Pakistan wanted peace. “Our message is of peace, not war,” Qureshi said. Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted on Saturday saying Pakistan strongly condemns the continuing attacks on Kashmiris in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in Indian occupied Kashmir. The spokesman further said India must not use the Pulwama attack as a carte blanche to intensify its atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Share on: WhatsApp