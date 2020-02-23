Violence, injustices being rooted out, says Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that challenges come in life and we are facing them effectively. Insha Allah, the issues of Lal Masjid will be resolved as federal government is into all its affairs.

He was talking to media after laying floral wreath on the tomb of Pir Inayat Shah Qadri and addressing the last day event of Qadri’s three day Urs here on Sunday.

Pakistan has world’s best army, which is defeating enemies on every front. Besides terrorism, the menace of extremism is also being rooted out. Ulema have always advocated for peace and interfaith harmony and Ulema like Pir Inayat Shah Qadri had played eminent role in spread of Islam in the sub-continent. Central PTI member Mian Hamid Meraj, Mian Salman Shoaib, Mian Javed Ali, Anjuman Tajeran Punjab President Haji Ejaz, Chairman Committee Shah Inayat Qadri, Haji Shahbaz and others were also present on this occasion. Special ‘Dua’ was offered at the shrine for elimination of terrorism; durable peace and country’s progress and prosperity.

Talking to media, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that peace has been restored in the country due to unmatched sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces, adding that PSL matches are being played and foreign investments is coming in due to maintenance of peace. We are making Pakistan as per vision and mission of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The issues like violence and injustices are being rooted out. Pakistan is advancing economically and investors from across the world are investing in Pakistan as they believed that peace has been established in Pakistan and there is no threat to their lives and investments.

He said that Pakistan has always preferred peace and Islam also teaches us love, peace and fraternity. Narendra Modi is resorting to extremism in our neighbor India as well as committing terrorism in occupied Kashmir thus posing threat to regional peace, asserting that Alhamdullilah, Pakistan has world’s best army which defeated terrorism and if India resorts to any misadventure, it will be reciprocated in befitting manner.

To a question, Punjab governor said that challenges come in life but we are facing them with all courage and sometimes, it takes more time to deal with them. Regarding issues of Lal Masjid, he said, federal government is looking into its affairs and this issue will be sorted out soon.