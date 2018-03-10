Violence, harassment against women on the rise in IOK: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that violence, workplace harassment and other forms of oppression against women are rampant in the territory.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the most despicable crime against women, rape continued and even minor girls are not spared by the Indian forces’ personnel.

He said as far as the Kashmiri women were concerned, the resilience and grit that they had shown and the way they were battling all odds and yet moving forward was salutary and commendable.—KMS