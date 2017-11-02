Violence against children pervasive in homes, schools and communities UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS :About 300 million children — some of them as young as one year old — are experiencing violence that is often committed by those entrusted to take care of them, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a new report. The harm inflicted on children around the world is truly worrying, UNICEF Chief of Child protection Cornelius Williams said as he released the report, titled A Familiar Face: Violence in the lives of children and adolescents. Babies are slapped in the face, girls and boys are forced into sexual acts and adolescents are murdered in their communities. Violence against children spares no one and knows no boundaries,” he added. The report uses the very latest data to show that children have experienced violence across all stages of their childhood and in all settings. It reveals that three quarters of the world’s children aged between 2 to 4 years or around 300 million have experienced psychological aggression and/or physical punishment by their caregivers at home. Around 15 million adolescent girls aged 15 to 19 worldwide have experienced forced sexual intercourse or other forced sexual acts in their lifetime. Globally, every 7 minutes an adolescent is killed by an act of violence. It further says that half the population of school-age children, or around 732 million, live in countries where corporal punishment at school is not fully prohibited. To end violence against children, UNICEF is calling for governments to take urgent action and support such measures as adopting well-coordinated national action plans; changing adult behaviours; limiting access to firearms and other weapons; educating children, parents, teachers, and community members to recognize violence in all its many forms and report it safely; and collecting better disaggregated data to track progress through robust monitoring and evaluation.

Originally published by APP