Violence begets violence

This world is becoming unlivable. Every day we hear about violence from different parts of the world. The dramas unfold under our watch in mosques, schools, seminaries, saints’ shrines and other places of worship. These places are revered and out of bound for preaching violence and hatred. These are sanctuaries of peace and devotion to Allah. People gather here to offer prayers and receive blessings. They recite from the Holy Book, sing hymns and praise the Lord. How can any one think of disrespecting the sacred places? Even the devil would hesitate to cross the limits. But we see more and more such places attacked by the terrorists. The terrorist outfits have one track mind. They have nothing to do with any religion or dogma. They prepare raw minds to destroy the world. They are trained to make explosives. Ticket to heavens straight after killing people. We must shun these negative tendencies in the beginning before they take firm hold in the society. Young ones are misled by the hardened criminals. Violence is no answer to solve any problems. Blood cannot clean blood. Negotiation is the only way to settle the issues. Let us make this world a peaceful place.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

Related