Violence against Women law at ICT needed to be implemented

Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Khawar Mumtaz Saturday underlined the need to implement Violence Against Women (VAW) law at Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) following its implementation in all the provinces including Punjab, Sindh , Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa .

Talking to APP, she said earlier this law was implemented in Punjab, Sindh and Baluchistan while it was recently approved in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding “Now it is time to formulate the bill at capital level so that the women’s protection in the country can be ensured.”

She said merely formulating laws would not serve the purpose of protecting women from violence but strict implementation of such laws was indispensable for empowering this segments of the society.

She also highlighted the need to launch an awareness programme through the relevant departments and print and electronic media to educate the people about this law.—APP

