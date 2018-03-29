Once the Quaid had said that “no nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you. We are victim of evil customs. It is a crime against humanity that our women are shut within the four walls of the houses as prisoner. There is no sanction anywhere for the deplorable condition in which our women have to live”. Unfortunately, sanctions are found in every sphere of life for women in Pakistan. Gender disparity is evident by the country’s ranking as 141st out of 142 countries in terms of economic opportunity and political participation for women

Women in Pakistan are regularly subject to violence. Violence against women has been categorized into crimes including, abduction/kidnapping, murder, domestic violence, suicide, honour killing, rape/gang rape, sexual assault, acid throwing and burning. As per the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, 597 women and girls were gang raped, 828 raped and 36 stripped in public in Pakistan in the year 2014. The Aurat Foundation estimated a total of 7,852 cases of violence against women were reported across Pakistan in 2013

Domestic violence is a very common form of violence silently endured by many women in Pakistan. It is a form of physical, sexual or psychological abuse perpetrated mainly (but not only) by men against women in a relationship or after separation. In Pakistan since the joint family system is common, in-laws are also common perpetrators of domestic violence in relation to dowry issues or family disputes. The problem with this form of violence against women is that such cases are seldom reported, often treated as private household matters. Men consider it their right to threaten or be physically violent to their wives as corrective behaviour when women are seen as being disobedient. According to estimates, 39% of married women aged 15-49 report having experienced physical and/or emotional violence from their spouse.

