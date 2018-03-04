The continuing violence against women in different parts of India is a wakeup call for all of us. As long as the dignity of our mothers and sisters is at stake, we cannot claim to be a progressive democratic society. We have ample laws to punish the offenders. However, these laws have not deterred the prospective offenders.

There should be a tangible change in the mindset of those who regard women as an inferior sex and those who treat them as objects of sexual gratification. Only then will our society be a just and equitable one.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

