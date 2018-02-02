Violation of political ethics

Political ethics counts when it comes to politics. The politics practised in Pakistan is far away from ethics. It is also evident that countries like Malta, Iceland and the United Kingdom follow political ethics in order to head towards progress. Unfortunately, our nation is unable to figure out how to urge politicians to follow political ethics. Pakistan has many examples of violation of rules of political ethics by different politicians; for example, words like “thief”, “dacoit” are utilized by Imran in his speeches, which do not commensurate with the status of a politician as Imran Khan.

People of Pakistan are giving concession to each and every politician which is violation of rules of political ethics. Politicians those who break rules of political ethics actually prefer personal interest over national interest. The nation cannot bear this violation especially at this critical juncture when Pakistan is a victim of political instability.

LAIBA NAVEED

Lahore

