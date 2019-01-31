Violation of labour laws

M Mahmood Khan

JUST three days before the retirement of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, a video was shared on social media wherein an aggrieved security guard was narrating his tale of woes for non-payment of his salary for the last six months by his employer and was praying for justice, from the Chief Justice of Pakistan. Although, it is pathetic state of affairs but in Pakistan, it is not the case of an unprecedented nature as there would be hundreds of cases of similar nature but remain unreported. Obviously, an employee with the salary of just Rs 15,000/- per month, cannot afford to hire the services of a lawyer to bring his paymaster in the court of law for such violations, therefore, the ‘victims’ silently absorb such shocks and stay away from court / arbitration process. This poor security guard might have heard about Chief Justice‘s suo motu notices, so he came through social media with the ray of hope.

Pakistan is a democratic country and perhaps a ‘welfare State’ also where the citizens are granted their rights; as envisaged in the constitution of Pakistan as well as of by laws of various government/semi government organizations but regrettably, in some of the cases, the said rules are not practised in their letter and in spirit. We celebrate “Labour Day” on 1st of May every year, with renewed pledge to take care of labour community but that remains a slogan only. Minimum wages are enhanced every year by the government to give relief to the unskilled workers but it is not enhanced; proportionate to prevailing price hike in the country. For instance, at present minimum wages notified by Punjab Government vide government of the Punjab Labour & HR Department Gazette dated 21 Aug 2017, for security guards are fixed @ Rs 15, 546/- per month (for 8 hours daily) by which, we expect that a poor guard will run his kitchen of his 4 or 5 family members with other mandatory expenses. But in case those meagre wages are also denied (as in this particular case), what would be plight of that guard; is really very sad.

Besides this, there is a glaring violation of labour laws also as at some places where the workers are compelled for 12 hours duty against of 8 hours duty; set forth in labour laws of Pakistan and gazette notifications of provincial governments. As per the labour laws, the work done over and above the prescribed time limits (8 hours) is considered as ‘overtime’ which is double of normal working hour rate. For instance, if a worker is being paid @ Rs 15,546/- for 8 hours (26 days); as published in the Punjab government notification, therefore, in case of 12 hours duty and with other labour law obligations (EOBI, ESSI, annual leaves, workers compensation etc) this amount exceeds Rs 30,000 per month, whereas, most of the procuring agencies hire these guards even less than Rs 19,000/-per month from the contractors (inclusive of all taxes, administrative expenses and service charges), so leaving aside overtime, they even cannot pay the minimum wages for 8 hours work and thus the workers remain underpaid. It is also observed that upper limit of the age bracket for guards by most of the procuring agencies is fixed unrealistically (50/55 years) in which once a guard reaches to the superannuation age limit (60 years) to qualify for EOBI benefits, he is retired just short of that limit and deprived from the benefit for which he also has been sharing in some kind. It is sorrowful that mostly the government departments/ procuring agencies do not follow the labour laws and provincial governments are mostly the major violators.

Pakistan is perhaps the unique country where the “Human Tenders” are floated and the same Public Procurement Regulation Authority (PPRA) rules are applicable for this which are generally in practice for procurement of ‘purchasable commodities/expendable items in which a lowest bidder is awarded the contract, whereas the multinational companies operating in Pakistan do not float public tenders for hiring the human work force and for this; they go for high profile security companies with high standard requirements where the human care and respect is paramount. The welfare of human work force is most important factor in such hiring where the word “lowest “for human beings is never used. As per their procedures, they fix the salaries themselves, cater for food and accommodation, labour law obligations (EOBI, ESSI) and with this, they ask the bidders to compete for ‘service charges’ only. Their procedures for Health Safety Environments (HSE) are classic, whereas, our “natives” hardly care for that. With the outcry of that security guard, we should be mindful that the security guards work under a lot of stress with their life at risk. There have been incidents of robberies/terrorist attacks in which the guards were the first casualty of the incident. It is naturally impossible for a guard to stand for 12 hours continuously (unlawful practice in vogue) with high state of alertness but this important human limitation is neglected by the native paymasters. The only solution to this problem of grave nature is to bound the procuring agencies to follow state laws; ensuring timely payment of wages and abiding by working hours limit (8 hours) so as to address this core issue for ever, in the best interest of the countrymen.

— The writer, a Major Retired, is freelance columnist based in AJK.

