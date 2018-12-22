Violation of HC Judgement

Judges are supposed to be supreme people of society in terms of power they have and by using that power, due justice to be given to the people of society which increase their respect and dignity. People knock at the doors of court after taking all out efforts but remain fail. It is seen on some occasions that public sector departments hoodwink High Court by not implementing the judgement passed by the High Court through their typical delaying tactics which is injustice because justice delayed is injustice.

A number of examples are found that despite clear orders of Honourable High Court, compliance is not made in letter and spirit instead traditional delaying tactics are used which shows that public sector officials think themselves more powerful than courts or seem to have more knowledge which is ridiculous because a man is known his business best. Public sector officials should comply the orders of Honourable High Court to keep the supremacy of the High Court intact in the society and they better concentrate on their working which is usually suffer a lot.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

