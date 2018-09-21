Violation of anti tobacco laws

Despite existence of non-smokers’ health ordinance, the residents of the federal capital are persistently violating the anti tobacco laws that deprive the right of citizens from taking breathe in fresh air. People residing/ working in the flats are the major victims of passive smoking as they are facing this hazard all the day. With respect to outdoor areas, smoking is also prohibited in outdoor waiting areas for buses and trains, and public parks.

Sub-national jurisdictions may enact smoke free laws that are more stringent than the national law. It should be courageous enough to ban smoking and penalize smokers who are hurting their family members and neighbors with their habit. A resident living in Park Tower of F-10 Markaz told APP. Another office boy Sajjad working in a private office situated on 3rd floor of a plaza in Blue Area said, “When I come to the office through upstairs it was quite difficult for me to reach the office floor as whole gallery covered with cigarette smoke”.

A house wife living in the Flats near G-11 Markaz said, “After staying all the day in flat, I cannot come outside for a while to get fresh air from the corridor as it was full of bad odor produced by the smoke”. —APP

