Liverpool turned in another vintage performance during their turbulent season to beat Leeds United and keep their slim hopes of a top-four finish alive at Elland Road.

Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota scored a brace each while Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo also got on the scoresheet during their side’s 6-1 win.

Leeds, coming off a 5-1 loss to Crystal Palace, remained competitive for most of the game but once again displayed defensive frailties, which make them a relegation candidate this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side needed 35 minutes to get on the scoresheet through Gakpo after which the floodgates opened. Just four minutes later Salah scored his first from a counterattack to give his side a comfortable 2-0 half-time lead.

Leeds managed to pull a goal back through Luis Sinisterra just two minutes after the break to give the home side some hope of getting a positive result before Liverpool quickly snuffed out any such outcome.

Jota restored their two-goal cushion in the 52nd minute after running onto a Curtis Jones pass and easily beating Illan Meslier before Salah added his second. The Portuguese registered his second goal in the 73rd minute before Nunez completed the rout with their sixth goal in the 90th minute.

The win, just their 13th this season, takes the Reds to within 9 points of the fourth-placed Newcastle United who are on 56 points. Leeds, meanwhile, remains in the relegation battle sitting 16th in the table with 29 points from 31 games.