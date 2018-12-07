Vintage and Classic cars club arranges old cars show

Staff Reporter

Vintage and Classic cars club of Pakistan arranged a car show titled “Heritage on wheel” here at a local hotel on Friday. Senator Dr Shazad Waseem who inaugurated the show told media that this was a wonderful event as it was a source of amusement for the public.

He said it would portray the soft image of Pakistan before international community. “I have also chipped in three of my vintage 1964 models cars in the car show”, he said.

He said vintage cars were a source of inspiration and it reminds us of our past memories. Chairman vintage and classic cars club Muhsan Ikram said the main purpose of the event was to create awareness among public about the importance of vintage and classic cars.

As many as 60 vintage including 15 cars from Karachi, 12 Lahore and 20 Islamabad were brought in the show, he said. The 1922 Aimalcar vintage, TR car and IGB’s cars were also brought in the competition. He said the car rally came from Karachi to Islamabad and will go to Peshawar at Islamia College.

