Vinicius Jr scored his first hattrick for Real Madrid on a highlight-laden night at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was the Brazilian who took the plaudits on a night where Karim Benzema equaled the goal-scoring records of Raul and Levante were relegated to the second division.

Despite a Champions League final on the horizon, and the league already sealed, Carlo Ancelloti opted for a near full-strength starting 11.

Benzema and Vinicius jr started, while Toni Kroos and Casemiro were afforded more rest.

Looking to bounce back from the Derby loss, Real were up 2-0 inside the 20 minutes

Ferland Mendy beat Levante keeper Daniel Cardenas first before Benzema headed in a Vinicius cross to cue a make it a formality for the rest of the way.

Benzema’s goal was his 323rd for the club, tying him for second in club history with Madrid legend Raul.

His 27th goal in the league means he will be the first person not named Lionel Messi to win the Pichichi award since 2015-16.

The hosts weren’t finished as Luka Modric picked up his second and third assists of the night by first setting up Rodrygo before playing in Vinicius for a crisp finish to give Madrid a 4-0 lead at half-time.

Vinicius scored Madrid’s fifth and his second of the night, finishing from right in front of the net before the Brazil international completed his hat trick shortly after.

Picking up a through ball from Luka Jovic he sprinted into the area and shoot home at the near post to complete the rout for Madrid.

The result relegated the bottom-placed Levante who sit on 29 points and cannot mathematically climb out of the relegation zone with two games left.