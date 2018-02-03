Vindictive judiciary unable to find evidence against Nawaz

Prisons would fall short of space: Maryam

Our Correspondent

Gujranwala

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has claimed that prisons would fall short of space while rhetorically asking the top court how many of the people would be tried for contempt of court for supporting Nawaz Sharif despite disqualification as premier.

Addressing a convention of PML-N’s social media workers in Gujranwala Friday and in his speech, she alleged that ‘the court operating on vengeance’ has not been able to find witnesses against disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif in corruption references. She questioned disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by saying that entire cities continue to welcome him following the ouster.

She claimed that grounds where Nawaz Sharif addresses rallies fall short of space. She asserted that Nawaz Sharif had reached Gujranwala and pro-judiciary movement became a success.

‘Strategists’ were hoping that Sharif family would fall apart, Maryam said and asserted that Nawaz Sharif has won after the disqualification.

She complained that top court has followed a path of holding people accountable for alleged contempt of court. How many of the people would be served contempt of court notices, she rhetorically asked.

Maryam Nawaz said that senator Nehal Hashmi’s anti-judiciary speech disturbed her as Panama Papers case was under hearing at the time but would the top court that has sentenced Hashmi to a month long imprisonment and five-year ban, hold former dictator Pervez Musharraf accountable for manhandling ex-chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

Disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif met all the promises made to the people of Pakistan after assuming federal government in 2013. The government of PML-N eradicated power outages by overcoming energy crisis and countered terrorism.

The apex court declared a man godfather after he secured crores of votes and people’s mandate, Maryam complained.