Villarreal complete upset over Bayern

Villarreal completed their upset over Bayern in the Champions League quarterfinal after securing a 1-1 draw away from home to secure a 2-1 aggregate win.

Samuel Chukwueze’s 88th minute effort cancelled out a Robert Lewandowski strike to snatch a 1-1 draw for the visitors and help them reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Six-time European champions Bayern, who had won 12 of their previous 13 home games in the competition, levelled the tie when Robert Lewandowski drilled the ball in off the post after 52 minutes with his 13th Champions League goal of the season.

The Bavarians failed to add another.

Instead it was Villarreal, semi-finalists in 2006, who netted against the run of play with Chukwueze beating goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with a left-foot effort to silence the home crowd.

Needing at least a goal at home, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann fielded an attacking formation with Jamal Musiala, Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller up front but the trio only managed one effort on target in the first half with Musiala’s weak header on the half hour mark.

Villarreal, unchanged from last week’s 1-0 win in Spain, employed similar tactics of staying back and efficiently absorbing the waves of Bayern attacks while remaining a threat on the break.

The tactic seemed to work as Bayern had 23 shots on goal but only 4 on target.

But Unai Emery’s team looked out of sorts after the break, piling up errors and losing possession as Bayern instantly upped the pressure.

Dayot Upamecano’s shot from eight metres flew over the bar in the 49th minute before Lewandowski restored parity in the tie three minutes later.

Bayern intercepted a sloppy Villarreal pass and the Pole finished the quick move with a low drive off the post.

The Bavarians, who had scored a total of 20 goals in their previous four home games in the competition this term, came close to a second goal in the 71st but Mueller’s diving header went wide.

The Europa League winners last year, punished the hosts for their lacklustre performances over the two legs with a sucker punch through Nigerian winger Chukwueze, to reach the semis for the first time in 16 years.

Villarreal will play either Liverpool or Benfica in the last four.