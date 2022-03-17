Villareal upset Juventus in Turin

Villareal caused a major upset in the Champions League as they beat Juventus 3-0 at their home ground to knock them out of this year’s competition.

With the tie evenly poised at 1-1 on aggregate, not many would have predicted this scoreline before the game began.

Juventus took advantage of being at home by creating better chances in the first half. Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli had to pull off a couple of smart saves to deny the hosts from taking the lead.

The visitors turned the game around just as the possibility of extra time loomed large. Daniele Rugani fouled Francis Coquelin which resulted in a spot-kick after VAR intervention. Gerard Moreno squeezed his kick past a diving Wojciech Szczęsny on 78th minute despite the keeper getting his hand on the ball.

Defender Pau Torres added a second five minutes from time as he side-footed home from a Serge Aurier’s flick following a corner.

Danilo was then caught on the ball by Villareal which resulted in another spot-kick after De Light had to stop the subsequent shot with his hand. Arnaut Danjuma netted the resultant penalty to seal a memorable win for Villareal.

Defeat means Juve exit the competition at the Round of 16 for the third consecutive season while Villarreal reaches the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009.