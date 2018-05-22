Villagers want removal of mud accumulated in river Chenab

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Villagers of more than 50 villages located on the banks of River Chenab near Qadirbadad Barrage have called upon the Chief Minister, Irrigation Min-ister, Commissioner Gujranwala and Deputy Com-missioner Hafizabad to ensure prompt removal of monds of earth accumulated in the middle of river Chenab due to self-grown bushes in about two mile area to save their villages from the onslaught of water during the flood season.

They said that due to mushroom growth of bushes over the years, the earth and sand have been accu-mulated which would cause unnecessary hurdle in the smooth flow of flood water and would damage the protective embankments on both banks of the river and would inflect loss of millions of rupees to more than five dozen villages of Gujranwala, Hafi-zabad and Mandi Bahuddin districts.

They further said that recently remodelling of Khanki Barrage has also been completed at a cost of Rs. 27 billion and its discharge capacity has also been increased to 11 lakh cusecs owing to which two feet high monds of earth and bushes in two mile stretch of river near Qadirabad Barrage would create hurdle in smooth flow of water and would cause huge human lives and damage to the protective em-bankments and even the Qadirabad barrage if prompt steps were not taken to remove the ‘bela.