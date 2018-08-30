Villagers protest against SHO

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

The villagers of Wachoki Kalan have staged demonstration to protest against the attitude of SHO of Kassoki, Zafar Iqbal for freeing the cattle lifters who were overpowered by the villagers. They said that about eleven cattle lifters stormed into the dera of Zulfiqar son of Muhammad Shafi Rajput a few days ago and seven buffaloes worth Rs. 14 lakh were loaded in a truck but the police failed to register a case against the accused despite repeated requests.

They said they have overpowered two cattle lifters but the SHO set them free and refused to register a case against the and instead threatened them complainants of dire consequences.

They have appealed to the Chief Minister and IG police Punjab to order for immediate arrest of the accused and take stern action against the SHO and others who freed the accused.

