Viktor Hovland survived a late dip in form to win the Hero World Challenge at the Albany Golf Club, Bahamas for the second year in a row.

The Norwegian put away a 20-foot bogey putt on the final hole for a 3-under-69 round for a 16-under total to finish two strokes ahead of Scottie Scheffler who finished with a final score of 14-under.

Cameron Young, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas completed the top five.

Masters champion Scheffler was in contention until a double bogey on the par-5 ninth handed Hovland a four-stroke lead and the 25-year-old did not look back until the 18th hole.

Taking a two-shot lead on the final hole, Hovland found the water and took a penalty drop before making it to 20 feet for a chance to save bogey with the next stroke.

Scheffler, meanwhile, was just 10 feet away, giving him a par putt to force a playoff if Hovland missed.

There was no added drama as Hovland did not miss, winning the tournament in the process.

He leaves 1 million US dollars richer and with World Ranking Points which will lift him to No9 in the World when the list is updated.

Scheffler, meanwhile, will need to wait a little longer to regain his world no1 ranking after a breakthrough year.

Viktor Hovland is only the second player to win the Hero World Challenge back-to-back after tournament host Tiger Woods did it in 2006 and 2007.

Woods, who was expected to partake this year, dropped out due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

