Vigilance needed to thwart intentions of enemy: COAS

Gen Bajwa assures Nong full support, cooperation, security of Chinese citizens

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

In a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday urged the Chinese side to “stay strong to thwart designs of all inimical forces challenging the resolve particularly those threatening China-Pakistan strategic cooperation”, according to a statement issued by

ISPR. The meeting comes days after a shuttle bus carrying Chinese engineers plunged into a deep ravine after an explosion on board. At least 13 people including nine Chinese nationals were killed in the tragic incident. The bus was ferrying the Chinese and Pakistani workers to an under-construction tunnel site of the Dasu Hydropower Project in the remote Kohistan district of KPK province.

The military’s media wing said that the Chinese ambassador called on General Qamar at GHQ in Rawalpindi today.

“In wake of the recent Dasu bus incident involving Chinese citizens, COAS extended heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the government and the people of the Republic of China, particularly the be-reaved families,” the statement read.

General Qamar, according to ISPR, said that Pakistan Army greatly values its brotherly relations with time-tested friend and also assured full support, cooperation and security of Chinese citizens working in Pakistan.

“While we work for peace, we need to stay strong to thwart designs of all inimical forces challenging our resolve particularly those threatening China-Pakistan strategic cooperation,” COAS told the Chinese ambassador.