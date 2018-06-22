Vigilance committees to be made active to ensure free, transparent elections: Chief Secretary

LAHORE : Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Hussain Durrani has said that holding of free, fair and transparent elections is a ‘national duty’ and all possible steps would be taken to discharge this responsibility as per the guidelines of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Addressing a video-link meeting of all commissioners and deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat here on Friday, Akbar Hussain Durrani said that law and order is vital for holding elections peacefully. He directed all administrative officers to ensure best arrangements for holding free, fair and transparent polls.

He said that divisional and district vigilance committees be made fully functional and regular meetings of these committees be conducted to monitor law and order. Latest technology will be also utilized for maintaining law and order, he added.

The Chief Secretary ordered that the implementation of code of conduct for polls be ensured in letter and spirit. He directed the officers to adopt open door policy for resolving people’s problems. He mentioned that like law and order dengue control and steps to cope with possible floods are also priorities.

Akbar Hussain Durrani ordered that anti-dengue activities be expedited across the province, adding that awareness regarding dengue should be enhanced as people’s cooperation is of significant importance in the efforts to control dengue; all departments should play active role in this regard. He also issued instructions to complete all arrangements to cope with possible floods and monitor weather and flows in rivers.

Secretary Home Nasim Nawaz told the meeting that necessary directions regarding security during polls have been issued to administration of districts. The Secretary Irrigation briefed that level of water in all rivers and dams is normal and there is no threat of flooding so far.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments including local government and community development, schools education, primary and secondary health, commissionerLahore division, chief meteorologist and officers concerned.