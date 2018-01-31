Vigilance Cell arrests fake PFA Licensing Officer

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Food Authority Vigilance Cell caught red handed a fake PFA Licensing Officer named Faryad Ali and put him behind the bars after registering a case against his in the Muslim Town Police Station.

According to details, he was involved into fraud cases after leaving job on the post of ‘Data Entry Operator’ on daily wages from PFA for last several months.

However, he was minting money to show himself as a Licensing Officer in regulatory authority from innocent people for coming in PFA to get food licenses and other matters.