‘View Once’ – WhatsApp rolls out auto-deleting photos, videos feature

Taking photos or recoding videos on phones has become such a big part of today’s lives, but not everything needs to become a permanent digital record.

For users, who do not want to leave behind digital print, WhatsApp has rolled out new View Once photos and videos that disappear from the chat after they’ve been opened, giving users even more control over their privacy.

“For example, you might send a View Once photo of some new clothes you’re trying on at a store, a quick reaction to a moment in time, or something sensitive like a Wi-Fi password,” said the Facebook-owned messaging app.

As with all the personal messages sent on WhatsApp, View Once media is protected by end-to-end encryption so WhatsApp cannot see them. They will also be clearly marked with a new “one-time” icon.

After the media has been viewed, the message will appear as “opened” to avoid any confusion about what was happening in the chat at the time.

