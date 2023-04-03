Vietnam’s manufacturing PMI falls back into contraction in March

Vietnam’s manufacturing sector slipped back into contraction in March as new orders continued to fall, according to a report released by S&P Global Market Intelligence on Monday.

The S&P Global Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dipped to 47.7 in March from last month’s reading at 51.2, falling back below the 50-point level separating expansion from contraction.

Overall new orders were down for the fourth time in the past five months due to “relatively subdued demand”, while new business from overseas markets dipped for the first time in three months.— Xinhua