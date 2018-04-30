Vietnam’s FDI attraction falls

Hanoi

Vietnam has so far this year licensed 883 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with total registered capital of nearly 3.6 billion U.S. dollars, posting a year-on-year decline of 34 percent. Meanwhile, Vietnam has seen 303 operational FDI projects raise their capital by roughly 2.2 billion U.S. dollars in total, down 49.5 percent on-year, its Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment said on Sunday. Between January and late April, nearly 5.1 billion U.S. dollars worth of FDI was disbursed, increasing 6.3 percent against the same period last year. In the same period, foreign investors also spent nearly 2.3 billion dollars buying stocks of, or contributing capital to operational Vietnamese companies, up 67 percent. Of the total FDI in the first four months, over 4.5 billion U.S. dollars was poured into processing and manufacturing industries, 807.5 million U.S. dollars into real estate trading and 779 million U.S. dollars into wholesales and retails. Among 82 countries and regions having FDI projects licensed by Vietnam in the January-April period, South Korea was the biggest investor with more than 2.3 billion U.S. dollars, representing 28.7 percent of the total registered capital.—Xinhua