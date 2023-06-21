Vietnamese banks’ interest rates on dong deposits continue to drop after the central bank cut policy rates to shore up the flagging economy, Vietnam News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Vietnam’s four biggest banks, including the state-owned Agribank and three partly privatized Vietcombank, BIDV, and Vietinbank, have cut their deposit rates by 0.5 percentage point on dong deposits with various maturities.

Top lender Agribank said it had slashed interest rates by 0.5 percentage point to 6.3 percent per year on its one-year dong deposits, from 6.8 percent previously and 5 percent on its 6-month deposits.—APP