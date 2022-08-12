Video: Scary flash flood washes away bridge in Kohistan

A scary flash flood washed away a bridge installed over the Uchar nullah stream near the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in Upper Kohistan’s Dasu area due to torrential rain on Friday.

In a tweet, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman shared the video.

Sherry Rehman said that due to the flash flood, the KKH was blocked on both sides, disconnecting Gilgit from the rest of the country.

She directed all relevant authorities to stay on high alert and said that no buses were allowed on Babusar road.

