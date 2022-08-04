Video: Metro bus catches fire at Rehmanabad station

By
Web Desk
-
179
Metro bus fire Rehmanabad station

Rawalpindi: A metro bus reportedly caught fire due to overheating at Rehmanabad bus station in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

According to reports, the fire originated in the engine, resultantly, setting the whole bus ablaze. However, the passengers were injured in the incident.

Rescue officials verified that the fire incident occurred at the Murree Road Rehmanabad metro station, in Rawalpindi.

According to the Metro Bus Authority, the situation is under control, and the passengers were saved without incident.

The authority also stated that they had issued a report to the Punjabi government requesting funding for bus and metro track maintenance.

Previous articleRed Zone sealed as PTI plans to protest against ECP
Next articleChelsea open Aubameyang talks with Barcelona

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR