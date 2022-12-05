VIDEO: ‘India and Pakistan united’ over British take on chicken korma?

chicken korma

Netizens are having none of the chicken korma recipe posted by Tasty UK — a page that posts recipes for dishes from all over the world.

Chicken korma is famous in both Pakistan and India, but the British take on it has surely cringed many across the borders.

The unique recipe starts with adding sliced onions to a pan followed by chicken breasts and rice — that has no connection to the dish. The recipe keeps getting interesting as the person adds raisins, pine nuts, and spinach.

I am sure you are having a hard time imagining the description. Take a look at the video yourself.

And this is how people have responded.

