VIDEO: ‘India and Pakistan united’ over British take on chicken korma?

Netizens are having none of the chicken korma recipe posted by Tasty UK — a page that posts recipes for dishes from all over the world.

Chicken korma is famous in both Pakistan and India, but the British take on it has surely cringed many across the borders.

The unique recipe starts with adding sliced onions to a pan followed by chicken breasts and rice — that has no connection to the dish. The recipe keeps getting interesting as the person adds raisins, pine nuts, and spinach.

I am sure you are having a hard time imagining the description. Take a look at the video yourself.

And this is how people have responded.

You have united India and Pakistan with one post. WHAT ABOMINATION ARE YOU PREPARING IN THE NAME OF KORMA? https://t.co/u12D6usg0l — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) December 4, 2022

The person who made this recipe ams the person who allow to tweet this, both should spend some time in some good mental Rehabilitation centre, we are worried about thier mental health https://t.co/YDf8c7PhKh — Syed Amjad Mahmood Falki (@AmjadFalki) December 4, 2022

WHITE PEOPLE STAY AWAY FROM OUR FOOD https://t.co/GEf8JjKXne pic.twitter.com/2rfmdSfbZp — ✘Sky⁷✘ | Uni is killing me… (@btxtrealm) December 5, 2022

Pakistan team should win today to take the revenge of blasphemy of Qorma. https://t.co/BkOY92S5GR — Haroon (@ThisHaroon) December 5, 2022

What the hell is this? Rice? Even after colonizing us you can't cook out food . Definitely need Kohinoor back — Yunus Lasania (@YunusLasania) December 5, 2022

Indians and Pakistanis coming together to hate on this tweet https://t.co/LQwOfkSDIC pic.twitter.com/Om56cdtuGq — ąŋƙıɬ 🇰🇷 (@Audacity21) December 5, 2022