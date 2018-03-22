Video evidence proved Rabada non-guilty: Lawyer

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

The video evidence was very helpful to prove the South African pacer non-guilty, according to his lawyer Dali Mpofu.

Level 2 charge on Kagiso Rabada for physical contact (with the Australian player/s) was downgraded to a level 1 charge for conduct contrary to spirit of the game, with a 25% match fee fine and one demerit point, instead of the three he had initially been given by the match referee Jeff Crowe.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Sout Africa, the senior advocate, Dali Mpofu said, “the case was conducted very well by all parties and the Judicial Commissioner.There were good arguments on both sides.The video evidence was of great assistance”.

“Rabada is a great fast bowler.That is why he is ranked Number One in the world.I follow him keenly in almost all international games.He is also a great guy and very focused and intelligent for a 22year old”, he added further. Interestingly, this not the first cricketer’s case has been won by this lawyer.

“I was part of the team which fought for Makhaya Ntini to have his rape conviction overturned”, he said.

Rabada’s father Dr. Mpho Rabada is also relieved with the verdict. “I am in Mozambique and just heard of the news”, he said, speaking exclusively. “I am not proud of the debacle but relieved that this is over and we can now focus on the game”.