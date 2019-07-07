Video controversy

VICE President of PML (N) Maryam Nawaz on Saturday opened a Pandora box with a startling claim that Judge Arshad Malik of an accountability court confessed that he had been pressurised and blackmailed to convict former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Aziziya reference. A video containing judge’s confession during his conversation with a PML (N) sympathiser was screened during a hurriedly called press conference at party’s provincial headquarters in Model Town, Lahore.

Authenticity of the video is yet to be ascertained yet fact of matter is that the PML (N) has never accepted judgments in corruption references against its top leadership. Over the last few years, they have also severely bashed state institutions including the judiciary for handing down verdicts against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. And now with these explosive claims, Maryam Nawaz has tried to put a question mark on the very credibility and independence of the judicial system as well as accountability process. In our view, whatever the truth may be that should come before the masses. Judge Arshad Malik should immediately come to the fore and explain his position. Then statement of the person who recorded the video is also very important to verify contents of the video.

As stated by Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, there should be a forensic audit of the video in order to determine its authenticity. There should not be any politics on the matter as confrontation will not be in anybody’s interest. If Maryam Nawaz and PML (N) are sure about the content of the video, then they should take matter to the apex court which then can order verification of content of the video.