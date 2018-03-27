Victory for Pakistan

THOUGH it was Islamabad United who lifted the trophy of third edition of Pakistan Super League on Sunday by defeating Peshawar Zalmi in the grand finale yet given the enthusiasm and smiles the conduct of elimination matches and the final within the country brought on faces of our people, this latest edition of the PSL could definitely be termed as a great success and victory of whole Pakistan – something that would go a long way in projecting positive and peaceful image of the country worldwide and return of international cricket to domestic grounds.

Credit for the successful holding of the event definitely goes to the management of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) who indeed fulfilled the promise of taking the cricket back to Karachi after nine years. It will also be unfair not to acknowledge the efforts put in by the Sindh government as well as security personnel for making extra-ordinary arrangements at Karachi Stadium. The holding of final in Karachi also vindicates our point that the clouds of terror have shed and normalcy has returned to the city of lights. Someone rightly described the occasion as the victory of cricket, Karachi and Pakistan. The event was historic and successful in so many ways. In the last edition of PSL, only the final was played in Lahore but this time around another city has been portrayed as secure for holding the international matches. Secondly, this time around seventy to eighty percent foreign players along with a full batch of foreign commentators came to Pakistan, clearly signifying that the confidence of foreign players vis-à-vis peace and security in the country is also building with the passage of time.

Thirdly, the latest edition also proved to be an important platform to exploit and hunt young domestic talent. Given the performances shown by some talented youngsters, we expect that they will be given full opportunity to represent Pakistan at the international level. While people thronged the stadiums in Karachi and Lahore, we expect that the visit of West Indian team next month will also help allay fears of other cricketing nations about security in Pakistan. In fact our people are awaiting their visits for a long time, as they want to see their favourite players in action on domestic grounds. Given improvement in security situation, we expect that they will not further deprive Pakistani nation from this entertainment.

Related