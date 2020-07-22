Victorious Pak karate team shared it’s cash prize with its coach

Lahore

Pakistan Karate Team set a unique example by presenting a cash award out of their cash prize to their coach to acknowledge his contribution in inspiring the team to winning ways in the 13th edition of Nepal Asian Games.

The team collected 6% from their cash prize and presented it for their Coach Shah Muhammad Shan, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Karate Federation here on Wednesday.

Pakistan Sports Board awarded cash prize to the winners of 13th South Asian Games Nepal but unfortunately, the coaches were not awarded any cash prize.

“ Keeping in mind coach Shah Muhammad Shan’s contribution for boosting teams performance our team took a collective decision to recognize his efforts and hard work “, the spokesman said.

Pakistan Karate team performed outstandingly during the 13th South Asian Games by winning 6 Gold, 8 Silver and 5 Bronze medals (the highest gold medals winner team of Pakistan Contingent).

“ PKF has also awarded Rs. 100,000/- cash award to the coach”, he said. He said Muhammad Jahangir Chairman, PKF awarded cash prize of Rs. 750,000/- collected by the karatekaz and Rs. 100,000/- from the Federation.

Muhammad Jahangir has appreciated the good will of karate team and the services of Coach Shah Muhammad Shan, he added.—APP