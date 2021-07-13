Victims seek SC review on encroachments case verdict

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking review of the verdict pertaining to removal of encroachments from Karachi’s Gujjar and Oranginullahs.

The affectees have sought the apex court’s review of its June 14 verdict with regard to demolition of houses.

“There was no reference about 30 feet wide road in the court’s decision,” the review petition said.

“The officials violating the decision of the Supreme Court,” Advocate Faisal Siddiqui said. “Legally built houses of the affected people being demolished,” according to the petition.

“The demolition of houses without providing an alternative place creating human tragedy,” the petitioners appealed.

The affectees have sought the court’s intervention to stop the concerned officials from demolition of their homes.

The apex court in its June 14 verdict had ordered the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to continue the anti-encroachment drive along nullahs ahead of monsoon season.

At the outset of the hearing, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) counsel stated before the court that the work on the expansion of Gujjar and Oranginullahs was underway on the court orders, but the anti-encroachment tribunal has stopped them from razing the leased houses.On the occasion, the CJP asked who is responsible for leasing the nullahs?

The lawyer of the affectees, Faisal Siddiqui said that the lease was given by the KDA, KatchiAbadis and KMC.

Six thousand affectees of the anti-encroachment operation should be given alternate residence, he asked.

Later, the court revoking the stay order, ordered the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to continue the anti-encroachment drive along with the Gujjar and Oranginullahs for the expansion.