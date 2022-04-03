Victims of Kunduz airstrike call for Justice

The family members of victims killed and wounded in an airstrike conducted four years ago in Dasht-e-Archi district of the northern province of Kunduz, called for justice.

In 2018, at least 65 people were killed, and more than 200 others were wounded, after an airstrike targeted Hashimia-Omaria seminary.

“One of my brothers was killed and another was wounded. I call on the Islamic Emirate to bring those were involved in the airstrike to justice,” said Niamatullah, who lost his brother.

“We call on the Defense Minister, Mullah Mohmmad Yaqob, to punish these people whether they are inside or outside the country,” said Mohammad Rasul, a family member of a victim.

The relatives of the victims held a gathering Sunday to mourn the fourth anniversary of the attack in Dasht-e-Arch district.

Abdul Wodod, 41, said that his two children were killed in the attack.

“My sons were here. They were serving here for free. He even didn’t grow teeth. They bombed here and then said there were people from Quetta Shura but there was no such people. It was a simple ceremony of the local people,” he said.

The participants at the gathering criticized the former government.

“We call on the Islamic Emirate to find and bring the main perpetrators of this incident to justice.

We call on the Islamic Emirate to pursue the incident through diplomatic channel and international courts,” said Nasrullah Akhundzada, head of the Hashimia seminary.—Tolo news