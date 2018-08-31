Victimization strengthens our resolve: UJC

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the United Jihad Council has termed the arrest of the second son of its chief, Syed Salahuddin, by India’s National Investigation Agency as a vengeance.

The UJC in a statement issued in Srinagar said the Indian forces and agencies by targeting the houses and families of freedom activists were making vain attempts to break the resolve of the resistance leadership.

“The Indian forces and agencies are frustrated by the increasing activities of mujahideen and as such target their houses and relatives. Such cowardly acts strengthen our resolve to fight for freedom,” it said.

The statement said by arresting Syed Shakeel Ahmad, son of Syed Salahuddin, India cannot break the resolve of the UJC chief.

“The simple lifestyle of the sons of Syed Salahuddin is known to all. The NIA chargesheet can neither mislead anybody nor cover-up the vengeful acts of government,” he said.

“The people have an emotional attachment with the mujahideen and the invaluable sacrifices rendered in the movement will yield results very soon, In Sha Allah,” the statement said, adding, “The struggle will continue with zeal and vigour till the mission is achieved.”—KMS

