Victim has ‘no comments’ after PTI fines MPA Imran Ali Shah

Staff Reporter

Daud Chauhan, the citizen who was thrashed by PTI’s Sindh MPA Im-ran Ali Shah, said he has ‘no comments’ over the Rs0.5 million penalty the party im-posed on its member for his violent behav-ior.

“The society will de-termine whether Imran Shah’s punishment is adequate,” Chauhan said.

According to the party’s provincial leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, the party has a strict no-tolerance pol-icy against violent be-havior by its members.

The PTI MPA on Sat-urday was handed a hefty penalty of Rs500,000 to pay for the medical expenses of at least 20 elderly patients at Edhi centre.

“The disciplinary committee took the de-cision after taking into account all facts,” Naqvi said.

The party has also warned him of being sacked from the party if complaints are re-ceived in the future.

Shah had landed under fire after footage of him had been widely circulated online where he could be seen ag-gressively hitting a man on a motorbike at-tempting to cross his vehicle near National Stadium Road in Kara-chi. The video also shows the MPA’s guards abusing the mo-torist.The citizen who was publicly mistreated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Imran Ali Shah said on Sunday that he has “no comments” pertaining to the Rs0.5 million fine slapped on the MPA by his party for his behaviour.“The disciplinary committee took the de-cision after taking into account all facts,” Naqvi said.

The citizen, Daud Chauhan, said, “The society will determine whether Imran Shah’s punishment is adequate.”

Earlier on Saturday, PTI Karachi’s Disciplinary Committee in its verdict regarding the matter had directed the MPA to donate Rs0.5 million as a ‘fine’ to the Edhi Homes Orphanage Centres besides, providing free medical treatment to 20 orthopaedic patients recommended by the Edhi Trust.

Share on: WhatsApp