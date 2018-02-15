Victim girls of bone marrow scandal medically tested

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Medical Tests of twenty-four poor and illiterate girls, whose bone marrow/fluid/blood was extracted in a racket, have been medically examined in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad and the samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. Five badly affected girls have been referred to Lahore for medical treatment. The ring leader of the imposters Nadeem Iqbal and Sajid, a sanitary worker of Urology Ward of DHQ Hospital have been sent to Lahore for their Polygraph Test.

Two more FIRs have been registered against the accused under laws on scandal and terrorism. Police have arrested ring leader of the racket Nadeem Iqbal as well as Irfan, Muhammad Aslam Hunjra and his wife Amina Bibi and Sajid who have been remanded to police. A woman said that the accused were running their immoral and illegal activities for the past two months and her daughter also fell prey and after the extraction of marrow from her body, she became too weak to walk. She further said that more than two hundred girls have been trapped by the swindlers. On the report of one Sarfraz Ahmad, the police raided the so-called clinic and arrested Muhammad Aslam Hunjra and his wife Amina Bibi and seized large quantity of syringes, copies of CNIC and pictures of scores of the affected girls.

The other two members of the gang including ring leader Nadeem Iqbal and Irfan managed their escape. However, they were later arrested by the police. The main accused Nadeem Iqbal, who posed himself as an employee of DHQ Hospital, confessed that he had extracted bone marrow and other fluids from the backbones of girls and have sold them to one Sajid an employee of the Kidney Ward of the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad. The police arrested Sajid. Ring leader of the racket said that he used to sell the bone marrow/fluid to Sajid, a sanitary worker of the Urology Ward in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad.

TNS adds: Meanwhile, Two prime suspects involved in extracting and selling bone marrow of girls in Hafizabad have been shifted to Lahore, where they will undergo a polygraph test today. Nadeem and Sajid, members of an alleged gang involved in extracting bone marrow, have been shifted to Lahore Forensic Laboratory, where they will undergo a polygraph test, police official informed media. A gang of four-member has been involved in extracting the bone marrow from the spine of girls after luring them to a residential house in Hafizabad under pretext of conducting a medical test. In a raid on Monday, police arrested three members of the gang. According to police officials, the girls, mainly belonging to poor families, were tricked into going for medical test against an offer of attractive packages for dowry. Receiving information about the gang involved in the illegal activity, police raided the house at Mohalla Bahawalpura of Hafizabad and arrested the prime suspect along with his wife.

Muhammad Aslam, the prime suspect, and his wife Amna confessed to their crimes and informed the police that their group comprises of four people. The couple apprised the investigators that they have been into this activity for quite long time and around 90 girls had fallen prey to their fraudulent scheme. Later, police arrested one of their accomplices Nadeem who is said to be associated with District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) in Hafizabad. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also taken notice of the matter and vowed the provision of best medical treatment to the victims.