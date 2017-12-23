Vice President FPCCI Ishtiaq Baig urges for Charter of Economy

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Ishtiaq Baig has urged to mainstream political parties of the country to forget their differences for sake of unity and sit across the table to settle their differences.

This is very important in view of threats looming over our heads. There is a definite need for all the political parties to resolve their differences through mutual understanding rather than following the wrong path of confrontation and resorting to strikes, dharnas and shut down calls.

There is a definite requirement that all potential parties and religious parties agree on Charter of Economy and treat it as National agenda like Charter of Democracy signed between the PML-N and the PPP. “If we can evolve a common strategy on the economy it will certainly prove beneficial in the long run that would ultimately cut down our reliance on foreign aid,” he added. He further said the present government has launched many mega projects for the overall benefit of common man and these should continue with the same speed. Creating hurdles, in such big project only help our enemies.