Vice Chief of Naval Staff confers military awards on Pak Navy personnel

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat conferred military awards on Pakistan Navy Officers, CPOs/POs and Sailors during an impressive Investiture Ceremony held at Islamabad, said a statement issued here by directorate of public relations of Pakistan Navy.

The recipients of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Cdre Imranul Haque, Cdre Muhammad Siddique, Cdre Muhammad Masood Alam, Cdre Waqar Ahmed, Cdre Muhammad Hussain Sial, Cdre Muhammad Irsalan Khan, Cdre Bilal Rasul Alvi, Cdre Muhammad Arshid Javed, Cdre Muhammad Saleem, Cdre Muhammad Jalaluddin Qureshi, Cdre Shahab Qamar, Cdre Asad Tajammul Malik, Cdre Muhammad Shafiq Khan, Cdre Syed Uzair Jilani, Cdre Tariq Saeed Ahmed, Cdre Dr Syed Mahmood Akhter Hussain Gardezi and Cdre Tahir Javed.

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) was awarded to Captain Attique Ahmed Khan PN, Cdr Qudratullah Khan PN, Cdr Atta-Ur-Rehman Hashmi PN, Cdr Rameez Niaz PN, Cdr Muhammad Zamir Ahmad PN, Cdr Ejaz Ahmad PN, Cdr Syed Amir Raza PN, Lt Cdr Ambreen Abrar PN, Lt Cdr Nasir Ali Kharal PN, Lt Cdr Tahir Majeed Asim PN and Lt Cdr Usman Zafar PN.One Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-I, Three Tamg ha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-II and Thirty Four Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-III have been approved upon Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers and Sailors. Letter of commendation from Chief of Naval Staff has also been awarded to 27 Officers, Chief Petty Officers/Sailors and Civilians.—APP

Related