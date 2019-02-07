Vice chairperson OPC meets Lord Nazeer

Vice chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab Waseem Akhtar along with the delegation met Member of British House of Lords Nazir Ahmad in London today. Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. Lord Nazeer Ahmad briefed the delegation about the efforts made for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue by the House of Lords.

Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab Waseem Akhtar gave detailed briefing on the steps taken for the efficient complaints’ redressal mechanism for Overseas Pakistanis.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp