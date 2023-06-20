LAHORE – Engro Corporation Limited vice chairman Shahzada Dawood has went missing along with his son and other people after disappearance of a submersible craft exploring the Titanic shipwreck in the Atlantic Ocean.

Engro board of director member was accompanying with his son Suleman and three other individuals including the crew. A Dubai-based billionaire was also on board.

According to the reports, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman started journey on Sunday, June 18.

Engro has requested to avoid speculation while saying that limited information was available after loss of contact with the submersible craft carrying Shahzada Dawood, his son and others.

It stated that multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies were carrying out joint operation for rescuing missing people.

While requesting prayers for the safe return of Shahzada Dawood and his son and respecting privacy of the under stress family, Engro has promised giving further updates on the search and rescue operation.

As per the operating company OceanGate Expeditions, the tourist submarine was exploring the wreckage of the Titanic, during which it disappeared off the coast of southeastern Canada.

OceanGate Expeditions began its fifth Titanic expedition of this year last week which was supposed to conclude on Thursday.

The mission that starts at St. John’s costs hefty $250,000 per person. From St.John’s, it heads out 640 kilometers into the Atlantic Ocean toward the wreckage spot.